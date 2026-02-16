Catholic World News

Philippine bishops call for ‘digital media fasting’ during Lent

February 16, 2026

Continue to this story on Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines

CWN Editor's Note: In their Lenten statement, the bishops of the Philippines called for “digital media fasting” during the holy season.

“By limiting digital consumption, we create time for prayer, reading Scriptures, Eucharistic devotion, works of mercy, and meaningful encounters with others,” said Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa, the president of the bishops’ conference. “Fasting redirects attention from self-centered habits to the loving service of others. It is not deprivation but transformation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

 

