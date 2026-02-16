Catholic World News

Cabo Verde PM discusses climate change with Pope, presses for resident nuncio

February 16, 2026

During a February 14 papal audience, Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva of Cabo Verde discussed the “political and humanitarian situation in West Africa and climate change,” Expresso das Ilhas, a newspaper based in the ten-island nation, reported. The Pontiff, in turn, “expressed solidarity with the small island state.”

The prime minister subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Msgr. Mihăiţă Blaj, Undersecretary for Relations with States.

Prime Minister Silva asked Cardinal Parolin to send a resident apostolic nuncio to Cabo Verde, Expresso das Ilhas reported. The current nuncio resides in Senegal and simultaneously serves as apostolic nuncio to Senegal, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, and Mauritania.

The Holy See Press Office’s statement on the meeting at the Secretariat of State made no mention of the prime minister’s request:

During the cordial talks, held at the Secretariat of State, the positive state of relations between the Holy See and the Republic of Cabo Verde was emphasized, with particular reference to the contribution of the Catholic Church in the country and the implementation of the bilateral Agreement ratified in 2014. The parties also addressed some aspects of the national social and economic situation. The conversation continued with an exchange of views on current regional affairs, particularly matters of security in the region of West Africa.

Located in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa, the nation of 620,000 (map) is 95% Christian (77% Catholic) and 3% Muslim.

