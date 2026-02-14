Catholic World News

Arson attack on German Baroque church

February 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Two arsonists recently lit fires at the entrance and on the altar of St. Peter’s Church in Huttenheim, a small town in the German state of Baden-Württemberg. The fires were extinguished before they could cause extensive damage.

The Baroque church was dedicated in 1763.

