Archbishop Moth, at Westminster installation Mass, calls for prayer, evangelization

February 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Richard Moth was installed today as archbishop of Westminster, England’s leading see (video).

“It is from the Eucharist and from prayer that our work of evangelization flows, for evangelization is a call to a relationship, the relationship with the person of Jesus Christ,” Archbishop Moth preached. “The seventy-two had walked with Jesus, sat with Him, listened to Him. We must, therefore, walk with Jesus on the journey of prayer, listen to Him in the Scriptures, sit with Him in Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, welcome Him in the Eucharist.”

Archbishop Moth, 67, was formerly bishop of Arundel and Brighton (2015–25). He succeeds Cardinal Vincent Nichols, 80, who had governed the see since 2009.

