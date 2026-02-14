Catholic World News

Cuba’s bishops postpone visit to the Vatican

February 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de Cuba

CWN Editor's Note: The Conference of Catholic Bishops of Cuba announced the postponement of the bishops’ long-planned ad limina visit to Rome, scheduled for February 16-20.

The bishops cited the “worsening of the socio-economic situation of the country, which has generated instability and uncertainty in large sectors of the population.” The bishops also “reiterated their communion with the Pope and their spiritual closeness to all the people of God, renewing their commitment to prayer and service.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!