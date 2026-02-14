Catholic World News

Vatican to mark 400th anniversary of dedication of St. Peter’s Basilica

February 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican will commemorate the 400th anniversary of the dedication of St. Peter’s Basilica (November 18, 1626) with special initiatives, the Holy See Press Office has announced.

At a February 16 press conference, the basilica’s archpriest, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, OFM Conv, will present “several activities of a spiritual and cultural nature,” as well as “new services which will be made available to pilgrims and visitors,” according to the announcement.

