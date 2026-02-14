Catholic World News

Vatican to mark 400th anniversary of dedication of St. Peter’s Basilica

February 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican will commemorate the 400th anniversary of the dedication of St. Peter’s Basilica (November 18, 1626) with special initiatives, the Holy See Press Office has announced.

At a February 16 press conference, the basilica’s archpriest, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, OFM Conv, will present “several activities of a spiritual and cultural nature,” as well as “new services which will be made available to pilgrims and visitors,” according to the announcement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

