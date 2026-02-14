Catholic World News

2 months after release by abductors, Cameroon priest named a bishop

February 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV appointed Father John Berinyuy Tata, rector of the Catholic University of Cameroon, as auxiliary bishop of Bamenda.

Father Tatah was abducted on November 18 as he and other priests attempted to negotiate the release of a priest who had been kidnapped. Father Tatah was released on December 2.

The gunmen who abducted the priests said they were separatist fighters in the nation’s Anglophone conflict.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Sat14 February
Ordinary Time

Memorial of Sts. Cyril, Monk and Methodius, Bishop

Image for Memorial of Sts. Cyril, Monk and Methodius, Bishop

Today is the Memorial of Saints Cyril and Methodius. St. Cyril (827-869) was a priest and a philosopher and accompanied his brother St. Methodius (826-885) to Moravia to preach the Gospel. They both perfected a Slavonic alphabet which is now known as the Cyrillic alphabet and translated the…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: