2 months after release by abductors, Cameroon priest named a bishop

February 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV appointed Father John Berinyuy Tata, rector of the Catholic University of Cameroon, as auxiliary bishop of Bamenda.

Father Tatah was abducted on November 18 as he and other priests attempted to negotiate the release of a priest who had been kidnapped. Father Tatah was released on December 2.

The gunmen who abducted the priests said they were separatist fighters in the nation’s Anglophone conflict.

