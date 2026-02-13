Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat stresses importance of democracy, human rights in the Americas

February 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the leadership of the Organization of American States, a Vatican diplomat stressed the importance of respect for democracy and human rights, as well as international institutions.

Msgr. Juan Antonio Cruz Serrano, the Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the Organization of American States, also emphasized the importance of respect for religious freedom and the right to life from conception to natural death, according to Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

In reporting on the diplomat’s remarks, Vatican News inaccurately referred to Msgr. Cruz Serrano as an archbishop. As the Annuario Pontificio notes, Msgr. Cruz Serrano is a priest incardinated in the Diocese of Almería, Spain. Pope Francis named the priest a monsignor in 2017, but he has not been named a bishop.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

