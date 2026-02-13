Catholic World News

Founder of ESNE, Catholic media network, meets with Pope

February 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Noel Díaz of ESNE (El Sembrador—Nueva Evangelización, or The Sower—New Evangelization) on February 12.

“Among other topics, Leo XIV and Noel Díaz discussed migration in the United States and around the world, and the need to increasingly promote knowledge of the Word of God among the faithful,” according to Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

ESNE, a Catholic media network, is based in California and broadcasts in the United States, Latin America, and Spain.

