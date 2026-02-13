Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader thanks Pontiff for support

February 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, met with Pope Leo XIV on February 12 and thanked him for his support for Ukraine, according to a statement from the Eastern Catholic church.

The Major Archbishop also thanked him for the Vatican’s diplomatic efforts, updated him on developments in the life of his church, and handed him lists of prisoners of war and missing persons.

The February 12 meeting was the second private meeting between the Pope Leo and the Major Archbishop, and the first since May.

