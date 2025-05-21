Catholic World News

Major Archbishop: Pope Leo’s heart ‘beats in unison with the hearts of Ukrainians’

May 21, 2025

The head of the Ukranian Greek Catholic Church lauded Pope Leo XIV following a recent private audience.

Pope Leo “received me—unworthy as I am—at one of the first private audiences of his pontificate,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk said in a statement released May 19. “Perhaps it was outside protocol, since we discussed how Ukrainians are awaiting the Pope’s visit to Ukraine, hoping it might help bring an end to the war.”

“We rejoice that Pope Leo’s heart beats in unison with the hearts of Ukrainians,” he added. “He listened attentively as I spoke about the life of our church in Ukraine today. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude that our Church stands with its people.”

The Major Archbishop quoted Pope Leo as saying, “I am with you. I carry the pain of Ukraine in my heart.”

The Major Archbishop also praised Pope Leo for his remarks during the Jubilee of the Eastern Churches.

“We felt as if the Holy Father had embraced us and honored our traditions,” he said.

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is among the 23 Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.

