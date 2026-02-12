Catholic World News

Reconsider rollback of fuel-economy standards, USCCB asks Trump administration

February 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) asked the administrator of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to reconsider the announced rollback of fuel-economy standards.

“The Catholic Church’s social teaching calls us to safeguard human life, promote the common good, and protect creation for current and future generations,” said William Quinn, the USCCB’s general counsel. “The USCCB respectfully urges the NHTSA to reconsider the proposed rollback and to pursue approaches that genuinely improve affordability while preserving and advancing the nation’s commitment to fuel efficiency and environmental responsibility.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

