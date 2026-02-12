Catholic World News

Israeli government backtracks, permits continued operation of Caritas Jerusalem in Gaza

February 12, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Backtracking on an earlier announcement, the Israeli government informed Caritas Jerusalem that it may continue to operate in Gaza.

“The Israeli interministerial committee has reviewed the situation, and everything has been cancelled,” said Anton Asfar, the secretary general of Caritas Jerusalem, the charitable agency of the Church in the Holy Land.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu12 February
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Thursday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

The Roman Martyrology, commemorates St. Eulalia (290-304), the most celebrated virgin martyr of Spain. She was a native of Merida, thirteen years of age, and was burnt at the stake in her native city under Diocletian. The Marian feast of today is Our Lady of Argenteuil. A church…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: