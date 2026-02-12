Catholic World News

Israeli government backtracks, permits continued operation of Caritas Jerusalem in Gaza

February 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Backtracking on an earlier announcement, the Israeli government informed Caritas Jerusalem that it may continue to operate in Gaza.

“The Israeli interministerial committee has reviewed the situation, and everything has been cancelled,” said Anton Asfar, the secretary general of Caritas Jerusalem, the charitable agency of the Church in the Holy Land.

