Students, teachers from vandalized California school meet with Pope Leo

February 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper reported that students from Holy Innocents School in Long Beach, California, met with Pope Leo XIV at the conclusion of his February 11 general audience.

“Students and teachers from Holy Innocents School in Long Beach, California, greeted the Pontiff at the end of the audience,” L’Osservatore Romano reported. “They are recovering from the horrific experience of February 2, when the institution was subjected to vandalism, with the tabernacle desecrated, the statue of the Virgin Mary broken, and liturgical books spilled onto the floor.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

