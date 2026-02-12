Catholic World News

India’s bishops call for repeal of laws that violate religious freedom

February 12, 2026

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India called for the repeal of laws that are inconsistent with the right to religious freedom recognized in the nation’s constitution.

“As many innocent individuals are incarcerated based on unfounded allegations of forceful religious conversions, we strongly demand the repealing of legislations which are inconsistent with religious freedom and [the] right to privacy,” the bishops said in their statement, issued at the conclusion of their February meeting.

The prelates also encouraged the nation’s faithful to offer “credible public witness”:

Each time our faith is questioned, or our Christian way of life is confronted, we are presented with a providential moment to deepen our relationship with Christ, who unfailingly grants us the grace needed to persevere (cf. 2 Cor. 12:9). Instead of being silenced or withdrawing from our mission, we are urged to live our Christian identity with courage and conviction, so that the fragrance of Christ (cf. 2 Cor. 2:15) may permeate every aspect of society, inspiring hope and promoting unity among all peoples.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!