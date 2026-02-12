Catholic World News

Stop the slaughterhouse, Nigerian bishops’ conference pleads

February 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Decrying the “relentless wave of killings and abductions that continue to plague our nation,” the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria issued a statement, “The Cry of the Innocent: Stop This Slaughterhouse.”

“Silence in the face of such horror as we now have in Nigeria can hardly escape being labelled as complicit,” the administrative staff of the bishops’ conference said in its February 7 statement. “Every unaddressed attack, every unpunished crime, and every unfulfilled promise deepens the wound of mistrust between the people and those entrusted with their protection.”

