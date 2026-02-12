Catholic World News

Stop the slaughterhouse, Nigerian bishops’ conference pleads

February 12, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos

CWN Editor's Note: Decrying the “relentless wave of killings and abductions that continue to plague our nation,” the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria issued a statement, “The Cry of the Innocent: Stop This Slaughterhouse.”

“Silence in the face of such horror as we now have in Nigeria can hardly escape being labelled as complicit,” the administrative staff of the bishops’ conference said in its February 7 statement. “Every unaddressed attack, every unpunished crime, and every unfulfilled promise deepens the wound of mistrust between the people and those entrusted with their protection.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu12 February
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Thursday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

The Roman Martyrology, commemorates St. Eulalia (290-304), the most celebrated virgin martyr of Spain. She was a native of Merida, thirteen years of age, and was burnt at the stake in her native city under Diocletian. The Marian feast of today is Our Lady of Argenteuil. A church…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: