Catholic World News

Pope Leo looks ahead to Lent

February 12, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his February 11 general audience, Pope Leo XIV spoke with English-speaking pilgrims about Lent.

“Next Wednesday, the season of Lent begins,” Pope Leo said. “It is a time for deepening our knowledge and love of the Lord, for examining our hearts and our lives, as well as refocusing our gaze on Jesus and his love for us.”

The Pope added, “May these coming days of prayer, fasting and almsgiving be a source of strength as we daily strive to take up our own crosses and follow Christ.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!