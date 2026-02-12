Catholic World News

Pope honors Immaculate Mary, prays with the sick

February 12, 2026

Pope Leo XIV offered homage to the Immaculate Conception at the Lourdes Grotto in the Vatican Gardens on February 11 (video).

The day was the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes and the 34th World Day of the Sick. The Pontiff prayed at the grotto with a group of sick persons.

“Today, on this day dedicated to the sick, we want to pray in communion with all those who suffer in the world,” Pope Leo said. We pray for you. “I sincerely thank you for making this effort to come and accompany us in this moment of prayer, here before our mother, Mary, in her liturgical memorial, Our Lady of Lourdes.”

“It is a very beautiful day that reminds us of the closeness of Mary, our mother, who always accompanies us and teaches us so much: what suffering, love, entrusting one’s life into the hands of the Lord means,” he continued. “So, let us also ask the Lord’s blessing for you, for all the sick on this day and always, and for all those who accompany them: the medical scientists, the doctors, the nurses, the many people who are close, especially in the most difficult moments.”

The Pontiff concluded his brief remarks by praying of the Hail Mary and blessing those present.

