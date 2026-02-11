Catholic World News

Cameroon prelate reflects on solidarity between bishops of US, Africa

February 11, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops published a Cameroon bishop’s homily on the solidarity between the bishops of Africa and the United States. Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza of Yola preached the homily on February 4 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.

Bishop Mamza said that “Africa often brings to the Church a faith that is vibrant, communal, and resilient in the face of poverty, conflict, and persecution. The Church in the United States brings gifts of theological scholarship, institutional resources, and long experience engaging pluralistic societies.”

Bishop Mamza also thanked the US bishops, the Hungarian government, and the German bishops for their support in rebuilding Catholic institutions destroyed by the jihadist group Boko Haram.

