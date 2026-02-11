Catholic World News

Vatican Radio announces podcasts on the future of radio

February 11, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican Radio, which is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year, announced that it will commemorate World Radio Day (February 13) by hosting programs on the future of radio. These programs, in seven different languages, will become podcasts.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

