Catholic World News

Vatican Radio announces podcasts on the future of radio

February 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican Radio, which is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year, announced that it will commemorate World Radio Day (February 13) by hosting programs on the future of radio. These programs, in seven different languages, will become podcasts.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!