Catholic World News

Shroud of Turin: Medieval origin hypothesis challenged on scientific grounds

February 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The research journal Archaeometry published a response to a previous article on the Shroud of Turin.

In the previous article, Cicero Moraes argued in favor of the Shroud’s “origin as a medieval work of art.” In the response, Tristan Casabianca, Emanuela Marinelli, and Alessandro Piana argued that the earlier article “relies on ambiguous aims, methodological flaws, and fallacious reasoning.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!