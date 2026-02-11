Catholic World News

Shroud of Turin: Medieval origin hypothesis challenged on scientific grounds

February 11, 2026

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The research journal Archaeometry published a response to a previous article on the Shroud of Turin.

In the previous article, Cicero Moraes argued in favor of the Shroud’s “origin as a medieval work of art.” In the response, Tristan Casabianca, Emanuela Marinelli, and Alessandro Piana argued that the earlier article “relies on ambiguous aims, methodological flaws, and fallacious reasoning.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

