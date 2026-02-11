Catholic World News

Theme announced for World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly

February 11, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life announced that Pope Leo XIV has chosen “I will never forget you” (Isaiah 49:15) as the theme for the 6th World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly.

The day is commemorated on the fourth Sunday of July, near the feast of Saints Joachim and Anne, parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary and grandparents of Jesus. In the United States, the bishops transferred the day to coincide with National Grandparents Day, the first Sunday after Labor Day.

