Australian bishops issue statement on rising cost of living

February 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference has released a statement, “The Cost of Our Living: Economic and Social Justice for the Common Good.”

The brief statement has three sections: “Struggling to Afford the Necessities of Life,” “Addressing the Crisis,” and “Prophets of Hope.”

“Across Australia, many of our sisters and brothers are burdened by the rising cost of life’s necessities,” said Archbishop Timothy Costelloe, SDB, the president of the bishops’ conference. “As disciples of Jesus, we cannot turn away from these realities.”

