Catholic World News

USCCB publishes diocesan guide for evangelizing catechisis

February 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis has published a Companion to the Handbook on the Catechetical Accompaniment Process: A Diocesan Guide for an Evangelizing Catechesis.

The introduction to the 85-page guide explains:

Evangelizing catechesis, at its heart, is a ministry of accompaniment— walking with others toward a deeper encounter with Jesus Christ. This is a much richer process than solely intellectual formation, and includes liturgical, spiritual, and moral formation.



Catechesis, which unfolds the beauty and treasures of Church teaching, presupposes evangelization. Evangelization aims to put people in touch with Jesus Christ; catechesis builds upon this relationship and “formalizes” it.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!