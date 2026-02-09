Catholic World News

Venezuelan cardinal calls on faithful to pray outside prisons

February 09, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The retired archbishop of Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, called upon the faithful to gather outside prisons on February 7, pray for the release of political prisoners, and offer support to the prisoners’ families.

Cardinal Baltazar Enrique Porras, 81, issued his call five weeks after the United States removed strongman Nicolás Maduro from office. The nation’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, was Maduro’s vice president.

