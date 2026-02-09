Catholic World News

Pope approves new statutes for Pontifical International Marian Academy

February 09, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office announced on February 7 that Pope Leo XIV approved new statutes for the Pontifical International Marian Academy.

The approval came during a January 21 papal audience with Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State.

Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, reported that “these new rules recognize the need to update the Academy’s guidelines to better align with its evolving mission and the current structure of the Curial institutions.”

