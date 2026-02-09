Catholic World News

19th-century Spanish priest beatified

February 09, 2026

Father Salvador Valera Parra (1816-1889), a Spanish parish priest, was beatified in his hometown of Huércal-Overa on February 7.

Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, was the principal celebrant at the beatification Mass (video). The miracle that preceded the beatification was a 2007 healing at a hospital in Providence, Rhode Island; the attending physician was from Huércal-Overa.

Pope Leo paid tribute to the newly beatified priest on February 8:

Yesterday in Huércal-Overa, Spain, Father Salvatore Valera Parra was beatified. He was a parish priest completely devoted to his people, humble and generous in pastoral charity. His priestly example of focusing on what is essential can inspire today’s priests to be faithful in living each day with simplicity and asceticism.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!