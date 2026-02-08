Catholic World News

Pope Leo: Christ’s Beatitudes bring joy and healing

February 08, 2026

Reflecting on the Gospel reading of today’s Sunday Mass (Matthew 5:13-16), Pope Leo XIV said that following the Beatitudes allows Christ’s disciples to experience the joy of his way of life, and that “every wound, even the deepest, will be healed by welcoming the word of the Beatitudes.”

“After proclaiming the Beatitudes, Jesus addresses those who put them into practice, saying that thanks to them the earth is no longer the same and the world is no longer in darkness,” Pope Leo told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his Angelus address at noon (video). Referring to Christ’s words (“You are the salt of the earth... You are the light of the world”), the Pope said, “Indeed, it is genuine joy that gives flavor to life and brings to light something that was not there before.”

The Pope explained:

This joy springs from a way of life, a way of inhabiting the earth and of living together that must be desired and chosen. It is the life that shines in Jesus, the new flavor of his words and deeds. After encountering Jesus in his poverty of spirit, his meekness and simplicity of heart, his hunger and thirst for justice, which unlocks mercy and peace as powers of transformation and reconciliation, those who would distance themselves from all this seem bland and dull.

Recalling the first reading at Mass (Isaiah 58:7-10) and applying it the Gospel reading, Pope Leo said that “indeed, it is painful to lose flavor and give up joy; yet it is possible to have this wound in one’s heart. Jesus seems to warn those who listen to him not to give up joy.” The Pope continued:

How many people—perhaps we ourselves—feel like they are worthless or broken. It is as if their light has been hidden. Jesus, however, proclaims a God who will never throw us away, a Father who cares for our names and our uniqueness. Every wound, even the deepest, will be healed by welcoming the word of the Beatitudes and setting us back on the path of the Gospel.

“Moreover, deeds of openness and attention to others will rekindle joy,” the Pope added. “At the same time, however, through their simplicity such gestures put us at odds with the world. Jesus himself was tempted in the desert to follow other paths, to assert his identity, to laud it and have the world at his feet. Yet he rejected the paths that would have caused him to lose his true flavor, the one we find every Sunday in the Bread that is broken, which is a life given and a silent love.”

Pope Leo concluded:

Brothers and sisters, let us be nourished and enlightened by communion with Jesus. Without any boasting, we will then be like a city set on a hill, not simply visible, but also inviting and welcoming: the city of God where everyone, deep down, desires to live and find peace. Let us now turn our gaze and our prayers to Mary, the Gate of Heaven, that she may help us to become and remain disciples of her Son.

Following the recitation of the Angelus in Latin, Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to Blessed Salvador Valera Parra (1816-1889), who was beatified the previous day in Spain, and recalled the World Day of Prayer and Reflection Against Human Trafficking.

The Pope also prayed for victims of recent attacks in Nigeria and flooding in Europe and North Africa:

It is with sorrow and concern that I learned of the recent attacks against various communities in Nigeria leading to a heavy loss of life. I express my prayerful closeness to all the victims of violence and terrorism. I likewise hope that the competent Authorities will continue to work with determination to ensure the safety and protection of the life of every citizen ... I offer the assurance of my prayers to the people of Portugal, Morocco, Spain—especially Grazalema in Andalusia—and southern Italy, particularly Niscemi in Sicily, who have been affected by floods and landslides. I encourage the communities to remain united and supportive, with the maternal protection of the Virgin Mary.

After greeting various groups of pilgrims, he concluded:

Let us continue to pray for peace. History teaches us that strategies of economic and military power do not give humanity a future. The future lies in respect and fraternity among peoples. I wish all of you a happy Sunday.

