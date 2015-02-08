Catholic World News

Background: World Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking

February 07, 2026

On February 8, the memorial of St. Josephine Bakhita (c. 1869-1947), the Church commemorates the 12th World Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking. Pope Leo XIV’s message for the day, dated January 29 and released on February 6, is entitled “Peace begins with dignity: a global call to end human trafficking.”

On February 8, 2015, Pope Francis said:

Dear brothers and sisters, today, 8 February, is the Feast of St Josephine Bakhita, a Sudanese nun, who as a child had the traumatic experience of being a victim of human trafficking. The Unions of Superiors and Superiors General of Religious Institutes have organized the Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking. I encourage those who work helping the men, women and children who are enslaved, exploited, abused as instruments of work or pleasure, who are often tortured and mutilated. It is my hope that government leaders may work decisively to remove the causes of this disgraceful scourge, it is a scourge unworthy of society. May each one of us feel committed to being a voice for our brothers and sisters, who have been humiliated in their dignity. Let us all pray to Our Lady for them and for their family members. [Hail Mary...]

When the Holy See Press Office announced the first world day of prayer for this intention in 2015, it invited the faithful to pray the following prayer:

O God, when we hear of children and adults deceived and taken to unknown places for purposes of sexual exploitation, forced labor, and organ ‘harvesting’, our hearts are saddened and our spirits angry that their dignity and rights are ignored through threats, lies, and force. We cry out against the evil practice of this modern slavery, and pray with St. Bakhita for it to end. Give us wisdom and courage to reach out and stand with those whose bodies, hearts and spirits have been so wounded, so that together we may make real your promises to fill these sisters and brothers with a love that is tender and good. Send the exploiters away empty-handed to be converted from this wickedness, and help us all to claim the freedom that is your gift to your children. Amen.

Pope Francis issued his first video message for the day in 2021 and his first written message for the day in 2024.

Pope Francis’s messages for the day:

