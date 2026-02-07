Catholic World News

Acknowledge spiritual assistance in addressing mental health needs, Vatican diplomat tells WHO

February 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the executive board of the World Health Organization, a Vatican diplomat called for a greater recognition of the value of spiritual assistance for those suffering from mental health challenges.

Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, said recently that “alongside professional mental health care and support, spiritual assistance has the potential to provide a profound sense of belonging, a vital sense of purpose and a compelling narrative of hope, amidst the difficulties of life.”

“When young people realize that they are not accidental by-products of the universe but are created in the image and likeness of God and loved and willed by Him, life acquires meaning, even amidst pain and suffering,” the prelate added.

