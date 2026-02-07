Catholic World News

Ahead of elections, Nepal prelate welcomes ideals of youth protestors

February 07, 2026

The apostolic administrator of Nepal’s apostolic vicariate praised the ideals of youth protestors in the South Asian nation.

Speaking a month before the Nepalese general election, Father Silas Bogati said that “what is new is the emergence of parties that are an expression of the student movements, and the presence of new candidates on the political stage who, in the wake of the youth protests, are focusing on good governance and the fight against corruption.”

Father Bogati told Agenzia Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, that “young Nepalese are showing self-confidence and want to have an influence on the political, social, and economic life of the country. They want a new Nepal; they express hope and a sense of responsibility.”

“This phenomenon is a good thing; the only important thing is that they choose non-violence as the path to realizing their ideals,” he continued. “The elections will be the benchmark for the actual strength of the emerging movements led by young people.”

The prelate added:

As Catholics in Nepal (a small minority of 8,000 believers in a country of 32 million), we support good governance and promote values such as integrity, peace, and fraternity. We pray for peaceful elections and that the political process will serve the common good of the nation.

Nepal (map) is 64% Hindu, 13% ethnic religionist, 12% Buddhist, 5% Christian, and 4% Muslim.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!