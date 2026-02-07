Catholic World News

Pope renews Church’s ‘urgent call’ to end human trafficking

February 07, 2026

Pope Leo XIV called for a global end to human trafficking in his message for the 12th World Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking.

“I firmly renew the Church’s urgent call to confront and bring an end to this grave crime against humanity,” Pope Leo wrote in the message, entitled “Peace begins with dignity: a global call to end human trafficking.”

Pope Leo continued:

This year in particular, I wish to recall the greeting of the Risen Lord: “Peace be with you” (Jn 20:19). These words are more than a salutation; they offer a path toward a renewed humanity. True peace begins with the recognition and protection of the God-given dignity of every person. Yet, in an age marked by escalating violence, many are tempted to seek peace “through weapons as a condition for asserting one’s own dominion” (Address to Members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See, 9 January 2026). Moreover, in situations of conflict, the loss of human life is too often dismissed by warmongers as “collateral damage,” sacrificed in the pursuit of political or economic interests. Sadly, the same logic of dominion and disregard for human life also fuels the scourge of human trafficking. Geopolitical instability and armed conflicts create fertile ground for traffickers to exploit the most vulnerable, especially displaced persons, migrants and refugees. Within this broken paradigm, women and children are the most impacted by this heinous trade.

“The widening gap between the rich and the poor forces many into precarious circumstances, leaving them susceptible to the deceptive promises of recruiters,” he added. “This phenomenon is particularly disturbing in the rise of so-called ‘cyber slavery,’ whereby individuals are lured into fraudulent schemes and criminal activities, such as online fraud and drug smuggling.”

The Pontiff called on the faithful to turn to prayer and awareness.

“Prayer is the ‘small flame’ that we must guard amidst the storm, as it gives us the strength to resist indifference to injustice,” he said. “Awareness enables us to identify the hidden mechanisms of exploitation in our neighborhoods and in digital spaces. Ultimately, the violence of human trafficking can be overcome only through a renewed vision that beholds every individual as a beloved child of God.”

Pope Leo concluded his message by seeking the intercession of St. Josephine Bakhita, on whose feast day (February 8) the world day is commemorated each year.

Her “life stands as a powerful witness of hope in the Lord who loved her to the end (cf. Jn 13:1),” the Pope wrote. “Let us all join the journey toward a world where peace is not merely the absence of war, but is ‘unarmed and disarming,’ rooted in full respect for the dignity of all.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!