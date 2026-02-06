Catholic World News

SSPX leader to meet with DDF prefect

February 06, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Father Davide Pagliarani, superior general of the Priestly Society of St. Pius X, will meet next week with Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the director of the Holy See Press Office announced.

The Vatican announcement followed the Society’s own announcement that the Society’s bishops will consecrate new bishops on July 1.

Cardinal Fernández told The Pillar that “we have been exchanging letters in recent times. Next week I will meet with Father Pagliarani in the DDF to try and find a fruitful path of dialogue.”

The Society was founded in 1970 by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre (1905-1991). Archbishop Lefebvre’s ordination of four bishops in 1988 without a pontifical mandate led to the automatic excommunications of the prelate and the four bishops. In 2009, the Congregation for Bishops issued a decree remitting the excommunications, a decision that Pope Benedict XVI explained in a subsequent letter.

