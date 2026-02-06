Catholic World News

Pope, in video, prays for children with rare diseases

February 06, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network released a video associated with the Pontiff’s February prayer intention, for children with incurable diseases.

In the four-minute video, filmed in San Pellegrino in Vaticano and released on February 5, Pope Leo began, “Lord Jesus, who welcomed the little ones in your arms and blessed them tenderly, today we bring before you the children living with incurable illnesses.”

The Pope concluded:

Make of us a Church that, animated by the feelings of your Heart and moved by prayer and service, knows how to uphold fragility, and in the midst of suffering, becomes a source of comfort, a seed of hope, and a proclamation of new life. Amen.

