February papal prayer intention: for children with incurable diseases

February 01, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s February 2026 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, is “let us pray that children suffering from incurable diseases and their families receive the necessary medical care and support, never losing strength and hope.”

