3 former Catholic Charities employees indicted in $2M fraud scheme

February 06, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Three former employees of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee were indicted on February 3 on charges of defrauding the organization of over $2 million between 2016 and 2024.

The three include the former chief finance officer, finance manager, and accounting specialist.

