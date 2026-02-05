Catholic World News

Archbishop Weisenburger: ICE actions put America’s soul at risk

February 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: “Our nation’s immigration procedures” are “among the issues that keep me awake at night,” Archbishop Edward Weisenburger of Detroit wrote in a newspaper column.

Commenting on recent actions by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, Archbishop Weisenburger said that “I must admit that when I look at the totality of this situation, I am dumbfounded and deeply disturbed ... Increasingly, I find myself asking if our nation is losing its very soul.”

The prelate added that “without substantial immigration reform that balances legitimately maintained borders with the mercy that has always been at the root of our nation, I fear we will continue to see 5-year-olds separated from mothers, American citizens killed while protesting or exercising their right to free speech and documented immigrants who arrived in this nation via the correct channels rounded up for deportation.”

