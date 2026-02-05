Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat weighs in on bioengineering, transplants of animal organs into humans

February 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the executive board of the World Health Organization, a Vatican diplomat discussed organ donation, xenotransplantation (the transplantation of organs from animals), and bioengineering.

Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, praised organ donation after death but cautioned that “transplants must always be performed ethically, in a way that respects human dignity,” and never “as an object of trade.”

Turning to xenotransplantation, Archbishop Balestrero said in his February 3 statement that “the transplant of procreative organs, or parts of the human brain, which are responsible for the personal identity, is morally unacceptable.” He added, “Any unnecessary suffering of animals must be prevented, and the biodiversity and the balance of species within the created order must be respected as research in this area is pursued.”

Commenting on bioengineering, he said:

While these technologies could indeed make a real impact in meeting the demand for organs, cells and tissues, it is essential that stem cells used in these processes are obtained through morally acceptable techniques.



In this regard, the Holy See deems unacceptable and strongly condemns the use of pluripotent embryonic stem cells. This includes cells derived from embryos so-called “left over” following IVF procedures, or “manufactured” by IVF specifically for the purpose of obtaining stem cells.



The Holy See also condemns the use of foetal cells and tissues derived from aborted fetuses.

