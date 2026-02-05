Catholic World News

Events announced for World Day of the Sick in Chiclayo, Peru

February 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development has announced the schedule for the principal commemoration of the 2026 World Day of the Sick (background). The commemoration will take place at the Shrine of Our Lady of Peace in Chiclayo, Peru.

Bishop Robert Prevost, the future Pontiff, was bishop of the Diocese of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023. Cardinal Michael Czerny SJ, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, is his special envoy to the commemoration.

