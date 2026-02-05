Catholic World News

Talitha Kum leader describes meeting with Pontiff as ‘sacred moment’

February 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A delegation of 20 members of Talitha Kum, an international network of consecrated life against human trafficking, met with Pope Leo at his February 4 general audience.

“Coming here from all continents, finding ourselves before the Pope to listen to his words, which from the very first day have invited us to live in peace with ourselves, in our country, in our society and in our community, was a sacred moment,” said Sister Abby Avelino, coordinator of Talitha Kum. “From Leo XIV, we received encouragement to continue the fight against the scourge of human trafficking, aware that peace will not be possible unless we truly respect human dignity.”

February 8, the memorial of St. Josephine Bakhita, is the World Day of Prayer and Reflection against Human Trafficking.

