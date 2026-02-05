Catholic World News

Amid Russian bombings, Ukrainian Catholic diocese houses families

February 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Pavlo Honcharuk of Kharkiv-Zaporizhia, Ukraine, announced that he will house families affected by Russian bombings in diocesan offices.

Father Wojciech Stasiewicz, director of the diocesan charitable organization Caritas-Spes, discussed the bishop’s decision in an interview with the Vatican newspaper and said that Russian bombing has left 70%-80% of Kharkiv’s residents without power, amid subzero temperatures.

“Without electricity, there is no heating, and this makes life extremely difficult, especially in apartment buildings where there are no alternatives such as stoves or fireplaces,” said Father Stasiewicz.

The priest expressed gratitude for donations of generators from the Polish government and Caritas Poland.

