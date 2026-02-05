Catholic World News

USCCB president: New START’s expiration is ‘simply unacceptable’

February 05, 2026

The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops described the expiration of New START, an arms reduction treaty between Russia and the United States, as “simply unacceptable.”

“The dangers posed by current conflicts around the world, including the devastating war in Ukraine, make the forthcoming expiration of New START simply unacceptable,” Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City said on February 3, two days before the treaty’s expiration. “I call on people of faith and all men and women of good will to ardently pray that we, as an international community, may develop the courage to pursue an authentic, transformative, and lasting peace.”

Archbishop Coakley added:

I call upon policymakers to courageously pursue diplomatic negotiations to maintain New START’s limits, opening pathways toward disarmament. International policy disagreements, as serious as they are, cannot be used as excuses for diplomatic stalemates; on the contrary, they should spur us on to more vehemently pursue effective engagement and dialogue. May the Prince of Peace enlighten our hearts and minds to pursue peace around the world in a spirit of universal fraternity.

Pope Leo XIV has also called for the treaty’s continuation.

“I urgently call for this instrument not to be abandoned without seeking to ensure its concrete and effective follow-up,” Pope Leo said on February 4. “The current situation requires that everything possible be done to avert a new arms race that would further threaten peace among nations.”

