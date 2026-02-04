Catholic World News

Pope appeals for prayer for Ukraine, continuance of expiring Russia-US arms treaty

February 04, 2026

At the conclusion of today’s general audience, Pope Leo XIV appealed for prayer for Ukraine and for the continuation of New START, an arms reduction treaty between Russia and the United States that expires tomorrow.

“I urge everyone to support with prayer our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, who are being severely tested by the consequences of the bombings which have resumed, also striking energy infrastructure,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in Paul VI Audience Hall. “I would like to express my gratitude for the solidarity initiatives promoted by Catholic dioceses in Poland and other countries, which are working to help the people endure this time of extreme cold.”

The Pope added:

Tomorrow marks the expiry of the New START Treaty signed in 2010 by the Presidents of the United States and the Russian Federation, which represented a significant step in containing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. In renewing my encouragement for every constructive effort in favour of disarmament and mutual trust, I urgently call for this instrument not to be abandoned without seeking to ensure its concrete and effective follow-up. The current situation requires that everything possible be done to avert a new arms race that would further threaten peace among nations. It is more urgent than ever to substitute the logic of fear and distrust with a shared ethos capable of guiding choices towards the common good and to make peace a treasure to be cherished by all.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!