Pope Leo exhorts pilgrims to read Sacred Scripture

February 05, 2026

Pope Leo XIV exhorted pilgrims present at his February 4 general audience in Paul VI Audience Hall to read Sacred Scripture.

To French-speaking pilgrims, Pope Leo said, “Let us read the Sacred Scriptures frequently and assiduously, so that they may form our hearts and inspire our actions. May the Word of God become incarnate in us to make our world better.”

“As we read Sacred Scripture, let us implore the light of the Holy Spirit so that we may understand the Word of God ever better and recognize what he asks of us in the concrete situations of our daily lives,” the Pope told German-speaking pilgrims.

“Dear brothers and sisters, Sacred Scripture illuminates our lives in all circumstances and in every need,” Pope Leo said to Portuguese-speaking pilgrims. “Therefore, I encourage you to read it every day, especially the Gospels, and to know it ever better under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.”

“Sacred Scripture leads the Christian to know Christ, because ignorance of the Scriptures is ignorance of Christ,” the Pope added in remarks to Arabic-speaking pilgrims.

Finally, referring to the Second Vatican Council’s Dogmatic Constitution on Divine Revelation, Pope Leo told Polish-speaking pilgrims:

The conciliar Constitution Dei Verbum encourages the regular reading of Sacred Scripture and the sharing of the Gospel with the people of our times, especially with young people. Bible communities and circles should be fostered in which people can learn more about and meditate on the Word of God.

These repeated exhortations to read Sacred Scripture were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of the Pope’s remarks.

