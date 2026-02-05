Catholic World News

Pope Leo: St. Agatha recalls God’s goodness

February 05, 2026

At the conclusion of his February 4 general audience, Pope Leo XIV recalled St. Agatha.

“Lastly, my thoughts turn to the young people, the sick and the newlyweds,” Pope Leo said. “Tomorrow we will celebrate the memory of Saint Agatha, martyred in Catania.”

The Pope continued:

Agatha means “good.” The source of all goodness is God, our supreme good. I hope that each one of you will be “good,” that is, faithful witnesses of the love of the heavenly Father, who fills us with so many gifts and calls us to share in his own joy. My blessing to you all!

These words of the Pontiff were not included in the Vatican’s English translation of his remarks.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!