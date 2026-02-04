Catholic World News

US Solicitor General backs Catholic parents and preschools in upcoming Supreme Court case

February 04, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Solicitor General of the United States filed a brief with the Supreme Court on behalf of Catholic preschools and families excluded from the State of Colorado’s “universal” preschool funding program.

“The Solicitor General’s filing in this case signals to the Court just how egregious, illegal, and dangerous Colorado’s discrimination is,” said Nick Reaves, lead attorney for the Catholic preschools and families, said of the impending case.

“The state is labeling a program ‘universal’ and then banning religious families and schools from it because of their faith,” Reaves added. “If that kind of exclusion is allowed to stand, no religious group is safe from being pushed out of public life.”

