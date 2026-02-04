Catholic World News

Consider the lessons of history, US bishops write in Black History Month statement

February 04, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of the US bishops’ Subcommittee for the Promotion of Racial Justice and Reconciliation and Subcommittee on African American Affairs issued a brief statement for Black History Month.

“We encourage the faithful to consider the lessons of history, honoring our heroes of the past and learning from the mistakes of the past,” said Bishop Daniel Garcia of Austin and Auxiliary Bishop Roy Campbell of Washington, DC. “Although we may at times encounter people or situations in our country that seek to erase ‘memory’ from our minds and books, it can never be erased from our hearts.”

“Let us be courageous witnesses to truth,” the bishops added. “Let us pray and work to honor the inherent dignity of every person and the sacred stories of every people.”

