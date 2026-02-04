Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy warns that ‘the order of nature is eclipsing the order of grace’

February 04, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at the annual meeting of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities, Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington warned, “I fear we as a nation are experiencing a moment in which the order of nature is eclipsing the order of grace.”

“As a society we have allowed a Hobbesian conception of the world to dominate vital elements of our policymaking and public conversation,” Cardinal Robert McElroy preached on January 31. “Principles of human dignity and compassion are discarded in favor of a calculus that values the acquisition of wealth, military power and the stoking of racial, ethnic and economic divisions.”

“Solutions rooted in the order of grace cannot countenance the vilification of the undocumented or the indiscriminate deportation of millions of undocumented men and women and families who have lived productively and peacefully in our land for decades and who contribute to our society so many of the values that we are desperately in need of,” he continued.

The prelate added:

The order of grace cannot tolerate the richest nation in the world, decimating the less than one percent of our federal budget that our nation gives to international humanitarian aid ...



Even on the issue of abortion, this new rejection of the order of grace has brought us to a point where neither political party is willing to support critically important actions necessary to protect the unborn children of our country. And Jesus weeps.

