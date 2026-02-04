Catholic World News

California Catholic school holds reparation Mass following vandalism, desecration

February 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on Angelus News

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Marc Trudeau of Los Angeles celebrated a Mass of reparation at Holy Innocents School in Long Beach, California, on February 3, a day after school officials discovered that the school had been ransacked and the tabernacle desecrated.

The priests of the parish also led a Eucharistic procession in the streets surrounding the school.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

