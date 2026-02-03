Catholic World News

Catholic school ransacked, tabernacle desecrated in California

February 03, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Vandals attacked Holy Innocents School in Long Beach, California, desecrating the tabernacle and destroying statues and other objects.

“Statues of the Virgin Mary were smashed—hands and at least one head chopped off,” the Long Beach Post reported. “Prayer books were dumped from bookshelves and strewn across the floor. The tabernacle had been ripped from its chapel, its doors pried partially open.”

